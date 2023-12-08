Texas Shooting Spree: New details released about suspect and what led police to shooting scenes

Newly released court documents say a man watched live as a shooting spree suspect broke into an Austin home, before killing his wife and daughter.

It also sheds light on what led police to the final shooting scene before the arrest of 34-year-old Shane James Jr.

Police still have not said what might have prompted the shooting spree, but court records are helping paint a picture of not just what happened Tuesday, but in the months and years leading up to it.

Court records reveal disturbing new allegations against James, who is accused of a shooting spree that left six dead across San Antonio and Austin Tuesday.

Records say a man in southwest Austin called 911 Tuesday night saying he was watching "…a live feed of his surveillance system and observed a male actively breaking into his residence," and that "the caller stated his wife and special needs daughter were currently inside."

Police said, when the officer arrived, James ran out the back, shooting an Austin PD detective multiple times, before leading police on a chase, then crashing before his arrest.

Inside the home where police first responded, officers found 30-year-old Lauren Short and 56-year-old Katherine Short dead.

"She volunteered at the elementary library up the street, and I was the permanent sub there. So I would see her quite a bit in there. Just a very sweet natured, wonderful person," neighbor Robin Arnold said.

Police said, several hours earlier, James shot and killed 24-year-old Sabrina Rahman and her handyman and friend, 32-year-old Emmanuel Pop Ba, who family said was eating lunch in his truck.

Authorities said the shooting started at James’ home in San Antonio, where he killed his parents.

Records reviewed by FOX 4 show deputies have responded to the home several times since 2018, including for disturbances and mental health.

Police have not shared a motive, but said James had battled mental health issues.

"Austin may have a better understanding of what he was doing there, I don’t know that there was any rhyme or reason to how he selected his victims," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

It’s still unclear how James got a gun.

Deputies responded for a mental health call in August, when they said he was naked, locked in his room, and acting out, but no arrest was made.

"That’s a typical question that we ask, are there any weapons in the home? And on the keycard, on the details, my understanding is we were told no weapons were seen, so there was no reason for them to believe there was weapons involved," Salazar said.

FOX 4 previously detailed a report that James attempted to escape the Travis County Jail Wednesday.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said there was no threat of an escape, and that he would not have been able to get off the floor, much less out of the building.