Man accused of Texas shooting spree had previous arrest in Fort Worth

The man charged with a murder spree that left six people dead in Austin and San Antonio was known to the Bexar County Sheriff's Department.

Shane Matthew James Jr. had previous family violence charges, and the sheriff said two of the murder victims were the suspect's parents.

There is no motive yet for the shootings, and other than the suspect's parents, there is no obvious connection between James and the victims.

James is charged with capital murder.

Authorities said six people were killed and at least three were wounded, including two police officers.

"Based on information obtained over the course of these investigations, we strongly believe one suspect is responsible for all of the incidents. The suspect is in custody and no longer poses a threat to our Austin community," interim Austin Police Chief Robin Henderson said.

Austin police said the first encounter with the suspect was Tuesday morning, when a police officer was shot in the leg outside a high school on the city’s northeast side.

An hour later, in a different neighborhood, a handyman was shot and killed during a carjacking. Then, a woman who tried to intervene, was also shot and killed.

Six miles from that scene, a bicyclist was shot and wounded.

More carnage then unfolded at an Austin home where police responded to a burglary call. They said two people were shot and killed during that incident and a responding officer was shot and injured.

A high-speed chase ended with James in custody, with his identity and a Bexar County address revealed.

A check of that home led to a grim discovery there, and the sheriff described what he heard while monitoring the search on a police radio.

"It was obvious at that point, they found blood and the victims in a small room located in the house itself," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

The two deceased people are identified as James’ parents, who the sheriff said were also victims of domestic assault at the hands of their son in January 2022.

They were last seen alive Monday night, before the shooting spree in Austin.

The sheriff said James had an outstanding warrant for that case, with those additional charges now pending.

Public records also show he had a criminal case in Tarrant County in 2017. He appeared to be living in Mansfield at the time and was arrested for misdemeanor trespass by Fort Worth PD.