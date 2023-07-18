Texas sets power record; extreme heat will only get worse

Texas set a record for power demand on Monday and could break that record again Tuesday as extremely hot temperatures remain across the state.

Power demand hit more than 82,000 megawatts around 5:25 p.m. Monday, breaking last Thursday’s previous record high.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the organization that runs the Texas power grid, expects demand to hit nearly 85,000 megawatts around 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The state should have plenty of supply to handle the demand, though. And so far, ERCOT is not asking Texans to conserve electricity.

During the peak demand on Monday, more than a quarter of all power in the state came from wind and solar generation sources.

FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Evan Andrews said that will likely be the same for Tuesday. The forecast calls for plenty of sun across the state and some wind out west.

The high temperature in North Texas hit 106 on Monday. It’s expected to be 108 on Tuesday, Evan said.

But he doesn’t expect us to break any temperature records Tuesday. A record of 110 degrees was set in 1980.

"There are a lot of days in July where 108 would either tie or break a record, just not today," he said.

An Excessive Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service was expanded to include more counties to the north of the Metroplex. It’s in effect through Wednesday night.

Tuesday also comes with increased fire risk, especially west of Interstate 30, because the air will be drier.

The next few days will still be hot, but Tuesday will be the hottest.

"It’s the top of the chart. I mean, after this, it does get a little better each day. It’s still going to be brutal this week and then there’s the weekend cold front," Evan said.

A weak cold front is expected to bring cooler temperatures and some storms to North Texas on Saturday and Sunday.