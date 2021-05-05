Texas Senate votes to move forward with permitless carry bill

The Texas Senate voted to move forward with the permitless carry, or constitutional carry, bill.

North Texas Democratic senators explained to lawmakers their opposition to the bill ahead of Wednesday's latest vote.

"The greater good of the bill is the ability of a law-abiding citizen to be able to feel safe," said Sen. Charles Schwertner.

There was a debate in the Texas Senate over the so-called constitutional carry bill, which allows non-felons over 21 to carry a holstered sidearm in public without a license.

North Texas Democrats, like Senators Nathan Johnson and Royce West, oppose the bill.

"I would say this is a matter of life and death for some individuals regarding today’s society and their concern about enforcement of laws," Schwertner said.

"I understand that but they can just get a permit, can’t they?" Sen. Johnson responded.

"Individuals can get a permit if they so choose. It takes 60 days, they have to pay a penalty, they have to take time off work, they have to go through a course," Schwertner said.

Sen. West voiced concern about widening the racial divide.

"We are going to see an increase in minorities prosecuted or further stopped by police officers because of this particular bill and that’s just a fact," he said.

Last month, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia joined other law enforcement leaders in Austin speaking out against this type of legislation, concerned it will make it difficult for officers to distinguish good guys from bad.

But despite the opposition, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick expressed optimism supporters could round up enough votes.

And Governor Greg Abbott has said he would sign a permitless carry bill if it made it to his desk.

"Under the license to carry statute, Sen. Schwertner, there were 2,269 people who were denied a license to carry because they didn’t qualify," Sen. Juan Hinojosa said. "Tgese people were deemed too dangerous. Now they can bypass license to carry and go ahead and carry a side arm out in public under HB 1927."

"A felon is going to get a gun if they want a gun, unfortunately," Schwertner responded.

To get needed widespread support from the full Senate, Schwertner proposed six amendments.