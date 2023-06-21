Texas Senate sets date, guidelines for Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial

The State Senate just set a date and guidelines for the impeachment trial of suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

A total of 31 rules have been set for the impeachment trial that starts on Sept. 5.

One of the biggest rules says Collin County Senator Angela Paxton has a conflict of interest being Ken Paxton’s wife and cannot vote in the trial.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told senators, their staff and other involved in the court that they can’t discuss the case with others, including Paxton, his lawyers and the impeachment lawyers.

Another rule says senators cannot discuss the case with each other as well.

The Senate met in private for two days and on Wednesday agreed on a set of rules for the impeachment trial.

Paxton was impeached three weeks ago by the State House and is now suspended from office.

The impeachment trial will begin at 9 a.m. on Sept. 5.

The Senate will consider 16 of the 20 articles of impeachment. Once a decision is made on the 16, any senator can motion to dismiss the other four.

Three of the articles set aside involved the whistleblower complaints and alleged actions by Paxton.

The last article set aside involved an alleged bribe by Paxton to provide a job to Paxton's alleged mistress.

Paxton is accused of abusing his power for years, retaliating against whistleblowers, obstructing justice, bribery and also having an affair.

His wife, Angela Paxton is a state senator. Earlier this week, she said she would not recuse herself and perform her duty as a senator.

Three senators voted against the rules. One of them was Senator Angela Paxton.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick only read one rule out loud.

"On this issue, you are united to take an oath so that justice prevails that everyone will do their job to the utmost and fairness in this impeachment trial in September," he said. "You came together on this set of rules and how seriously you are taking this. I am proud of all of you, and the citizens of Texas can count on the Senate to have a fair and just trial."

Other rules involve Patrick and his powers to compel witnesses to appear to testify.

The House cannot bring any additional articles of impeachment within 30 days of the trial.

The Senate trial will be open to the public and media.

Deliberations will be done in private and won’t happen until the end of the trial.

Pre-trial motions are due by Aug. 5.

If a motion could result in a dismissal of any articles, it goes before the full Senate for a vote.

Paxton’s permanent removal from office would require a two-thirds vote in the Senate.