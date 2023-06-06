Texas Senate convenes for special session’s second week

The Texas Senate will be back at work Tuesday but it’s not clear if members will pass one of Gov. Greg Abbott’s top priorities in this special session.

The Texas House passed its version of a property tax relief bill last week.

Senators refused to take it up because it does not have the homestead exemption increase that Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wants.

Abbott has hinted he will keep calling special sessions until some version of the bill is passed.

"I will never relent. I will never give up. We will have a special session coming up after we get property tax reform fixed, where we will dive into and work on and pass school choice in the state of Texas," Abbot said on Friday.

He admitted that an agreement may be tough to come by.

"Property taxes is so important. We will get it taken care of before we go onto other issues to make sure we address everything. But we may be here a while," Abbott said.

The governor has endorsed the House version of the bill.