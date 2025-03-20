Proposed Texas bill would require proof of citizenship in order to vote

The Brief A Texas Senate panel heard arguments on Thursday about Senate Bill 16, requiring voters to provide proof of citizenship before voting in upcoming elections. Opponents argue the requirement would disenfranchise U.S. citizens who don't have copies of their birth certificates or passports and wouldn't want to go through the time and expense to get the required documentation. Proponents said the law is necessary to ensure the integrity of Texas elections, although there has been no evidence of widespread fraud involving non-citizen voters. SB 16 was left pending in the State Affairs Committee.



Texas lawmakers are deciding if voters should be required to provide proof of citizenship when they register to vote.

The proof would include things like a birth certificate or passport.

Opponents argue the requirement would disenfranchise U.S. citizens who don't have copies of their birth certificates or passports and wouldn't want to go through the time and expense to get the required documentation.

What we know:

Texans may not use their birth certificates very often. But under Senate Bill 16, they may need to find it and order it or get a passport to register to vote.

Texas Senate Bill 16 would require voters to provide proof of citizenship before voting in upcoming elections.

Voters who don’t provide that proof would be placed on a separate voter roll and would only be able to vote in U.S. House and U.S. Senate races.

A Texas Senate panel heard arguments on Thursday for SB16. It was authored by State Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola).

What they're saying:

Voting rights advocates spoke in opposition of the bill.

"It will force young Texans to jump through unnecessary hoops," said Amber Mills with the Move Texas Civic Fund. "As many young people are drowning in student debt, $22 for a birth certificate may sound insignificant. But for low-income Texans, it could be the difference in gas, food and rent."

"We think it is important to recognize how difficult it is to get citizenship documents," said Luis Figueroa with Every Texan.

Some called the move an attempt at voter suppression.

"We should not be making voting harder," one speaker told the panel. "Democracy thrives when all have access."

The other side:

Those in favor pointed out that the law requiring a photo ID only confirms that you are who you say you are; it does not confirm if you are a citizen.

Supporters also say similar arguments were made in opposition to the photo ID law.

"We passed the photo ID law, and the apocalypse did not happen," said Ken Moore, who supports the bill.

Proponents said the law is necessary to ensure the integrity of Texas elections, although there has been no evidence of widespread fraud involving non-citizen voters.

"We must take every precaution to ensure ineligible voters do not dilute the voices of lawful voters. It addresses a critical gap," said Rhonda Ward, with the State Republican Executive Committee. "This is not about suppression; it is about confidence and trust in our system."

What's next:

SB 16 was left pending in the State Affairs Committee.