Texas School Ratings: Check your school and district's 2025 grade

The Brief The TEA released the 2025 A-F grades for every school district and school in the state. As a whole, 24% of all school districts in the state improved their ratings from 2024 to 2025. And in North Texas, the two largest school districts both saw improvements. The ratings measure how well students are learning districtwide and how well each school is preparing students for the next grade level.



The Texas Education Agency released its latest school accountability ratings on Friday morning to help parents understand how well their schools are preparing students for success in the classroom and beyond.

Did your child’s school make the grade?

TEA School Accountability Ratings

By the numbers:

Looking at the state as a whole, 24% of districts and 31% of schools improved their A-F letter grade from 2024 to 2025.

A relatively small percentage – 15% of schools – saw a decline in their rating.

Local perspective:

Dallas ISD has been on an upward trend over the past few years. It improved its overall rating from a C for three consecutive years to a B this year.

Fort Worth ISD maintained the same C rating it had last year. Two years ago, the district earned a D.

Fort Worth ISD also reduced the number of F-rated schools by half, dropping from 31 in 2024 to 11 in 2025.

However, the history of poor ratings still has Fort Worth ISD at risk of a state takeover.

What they're saying:

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath paid a visit to the Walnut Hill Leadership Academy in Dallas on Friday morning to address some of the local grades, especially for Fort Worth ISD.

"Fort Worth has some significant challenges in terms of helping students reach grade level. They have seen some improvement and those improvements are visible today in the performance report. This is why it's important to have an A-F system," he said.

Morath acknowledged Fort Worth ISD's improvement but said much more work needs to be done.

He said a decision on the fate of the district will be made sometime this fall.

Check Your School and District Grade

Having trouble seeing the charts? CLICK HERE to view all the ratings on the TEA website.

For a statewide list of ratings, visit https://tea.texas.gov/texas-schools/accountability/academic-accountability/performance-reporting/2025-accountability-rating-system

TEA Ratings Delays

The backstory:

In recent years, school districts across the state have legally challenged the TEA’s standards for the A-F grades, and that has led to delays in releasing the data.

The 2023 ratings were released to the public this past April. As of Friday, the data's all out. The TEA released ratings for both 2024 and 2025.

