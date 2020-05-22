Texas restaurants allowed to reopen at 50% capacity

article

Restaurants can now allow more people inside their doors. But some owners believe it will still be a struggle to make a profit.

For restaurants in Texas, Friday marks the beginning of Phase 2 of a gradual return to something like normal operations.

They were allowed to open at 25% capacity three weeks ago and now the limit has been increased to 50% while still following all required safety guidelines including social distancing.

Maguires is an upscale restaurant in North Dallas near Addison. The managing partner said he understands the need for precautions but for the sake of his restaurant and many others, it would make more sense to do away with the percentage requirement and simply ask restaurants to focus on keeping customers a safe distance apart.

“I can maintain 6 feet social distancing in this restaurant and get 110 people in here,” Mark Maguire said. “And so, what I’m trying to figure out is why there is a percentage marker. Make sure they’ll be no closer than 6 feet.”

Maguire said allowing more customers inside safely is a matter of economic survival for many restaurants.

The head of the Texas Restaurant Association said 12% of restaurants in the state have already closed permanently and the industry has lost 700,000 jobs so far.

The TRA said it’s already looking forward to Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening plan which would allow for 75% capacity.

Depending on a number of factors, that’s a milestone that may be reached by June 12.

