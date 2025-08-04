Texas ranks 3rd in copper thefts affecting AT&T service

The Brief Copper theft is a growing problem in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with Texas now ranking third in incidents on AT&T's network. The thefts cause loss of phone and internet service, including access to 911, for homes and businesses. AT&T is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.



Copper theft is a growing problem across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. And Texas now ranks third highest in copper theft incidents across AT&T’s nationwide network.

Why you should care:

Despite what some may think, copper theft is not a victimless crime.

When copper is stolen, it often leads to the loss of phone service and internet for both residential customers and businesses.

"When this happens, it takes our customers out of service. They don’t have access to their phones or internet. They don’t have access to 911, emergency services," said Alisha Remek, the vice president of construction and engineering for AT&T.

Local perspective:

One of AT&T’s buildings in Dallas, which houses network infrastructure, has been broken into at least a dozen times.

Video shows one thief hooking a chain up to a truck to rip a rear-access door open. Once inside, the thief stole copper lines for a generator.

AT&T also shared several photographs that show where copper wiring has been stolen from utility pole lines all across North Texas.

Miguel Flores is a cable splicer for AT&T in Dallas. He said the thieves are now accessing manholes, including some that are 20 feet deep, to strip the copper wiring from underground.

"These manholes are filled with toxic fumes. Anyone who goes in without the proper equipment and training for that matter could essentially not come back," Flores said.

Replacement copper isn’t readily available and has to be ordered.

"Every time this happens, it’s becoming more and more difficult for AT&T to source this copper to replace the services that have been interrupted," Flores said.

What you can do:

AT&T is hoping that by making the public aware, people will report suspicious behavior to their local police department.

The company is also offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.