A recent survey has Texans scratching their heads after it found the state to be one of the least educated in the U.S.

The study, conducted by WalletHub, looked at several factors of a well-educated population, including school quality, and achievement gaps between genders and different races.

Its findings across all 50 states led them to rank Texas as the 10th least educated state in the U.S. The Lone Star State was also found to have one of the least percentages of high-school diploma holders.

Massachusetts, meanwhile took the title of the most educated state, while West Virginia was ranked the least educated.

