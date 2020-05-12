Texas Rangers to host Concert in Your Car series outside Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers will host a socially distanced Concert in Your Car series outside Globe Life Field in June.

The concerts will take place in a parking lot just north of the new ballpark on four nights, June 4-7.

Each car will purchase a $40 dollar ticket and will be able to listen to the concert through their car radio on a special FM station. The music will be performed on a stage in Tundra Lot B and also feature large video screens next to the stage.

The performers are: Eli Young Band on June 4, Whiskey Myers on June 5, Pat Green on June 6, Josh Abbott Band & Kevin Fowler on June 7. Officials said the artists will use acoustic guitars to cut down on setup.

“We are eager to once again start providing entertainment to our fans and to be able to offer the experience in a way that takes into account health and safety guidelines,” said Rangers Executive Vice President, Sports & Entertainment Sean Decker.

A portion of ticket sales will go to the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

Parking lots will open at 8 p.m. on concert nights and the performances will take place at 9 p.m. Fans will be allowed to bring their own food and drinks.

Advertisement

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 15 at 10:00 a.m., at texasrangers.com/concertinyourcar.