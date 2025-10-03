Texas Rangers announce Skip Schumaker as new manager

article

The Brief The Texas Rangers have hired Skip Schumaker as their new manager. Schumaker, the 2023 National League Manager of the Year, agreed to a four-year contract. He has been with the Rangers since November 2024 as a senior advisor.



The Rangers announced the hire Friday night, three days after announcing Bochy's departure.

The latest:

Schumaker, 45, has agreed to a four-year contract for the 2026-2029 seasons. He will be the 21st full-time manager in team history.

He joined the team in November 2024 as Senior Advisor, Baseball Operations, and managed the Miami Marlins the two seasons prior, the Rangers said in their release. He earned his 2023 title during that tenure.

Schumaker also has an 11-year history of playing in the major league.

According to the Rangers, Schumaker never faced the Texas team in a regular season game as a player.

Schumaker and his wife, Lindsey, have a son, Brody, and a daughter, Presley. They live in California in the offseason.

‘Excited for this opportunity’

What they're saying:

"We are thrilled to announce this promotion and have Skip leading this club in the dugout," said Rangers President of Baseball Operations Chris Young. "Over his past year as a senior advisor to our baseball operations group, Skip has proven to be driven, passionate and thorough in everything he does. He has a winning spirit and energy, and we are fortunate that someone so highly regarded in the industry has agreed to become our manager."

"We have enjoyed getting to know Skip and his family since he joined the organization last year, and we look forward to welcoming his wife Lindsey and the entire Schumaker family to the Metroplex," Young continued.

"I am honored and excited for this opportunity to manage the Rangers," said Schumaker. "While I attained a good understanding of the organization through my front office role this past season, the conversations with Chris Young, Ross Fenstermaker, and others this week have only intensified my interest in this opportunity. I can’t wait to begin the work for 2026."

What's next:

Plans for an introductory press conference are expected to be announced in the coming days, the Rangers say.

Bruce Bochy leaves Texas Rangers

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 01: Manager Bruce Bochy of the Texas Rangers looks on from the dugout in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Five of the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Pho Expand

Dig deeper:

Hired as the 20th full-time manager in Rangers history, 70-year-old Bochy spent three seasons as Rangers manager, compiling a 249-237 (.512) record and guiding the 2023 club to the first World Series championship in franchise history.

Bochy was the first to take the Rangers managerial post after having previously won a World Series title as manager.

In his first season as Texas manager, Bochy guided the Rangers to the 2023 World Series championship, the first title in the franchise’s 63-year history.

His 249 wins with the Rangers are the sixth most in club history.

He was also at the helm for four of the eight postseason series victories in franchise history and his 13 postseason wins rank second in club annals to only Ron Washington’s 18 postseason wins.

Bochy was under a three-year contract covering the 2023-25 seasons.