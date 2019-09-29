Texas Rangers say goodbye to Globe Life Park with win over Yankees

Sunday afternoon, the Texas Rangers closed a chapter from its long history by playing the team's last game at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The team is moving across the street next season to the nearly-finished Globe Life Field.

Rangers legends, along with politicians like President George W. Bush and his wife Laura, were out at the ballpark Sunday to get one final game in.

The Rangers beat the Yankees 6-1 in their final game there, and ended with a 1145-936 record in 2,081 games played.

Ranger fans have a range of emotions with the old ballpark closing.

For more than two decades, thousands of people have filled Globe Life Park, and probably sweat out a couple of pounds in the hot summer days.

A lot of people were emotional as they entered the ballpark.

The team is just moving across the street, but a lot of people have memories at the stadium that used to be called the Ballpark in Arlington.

“I brought my daughters the first season to experience it,” David Riggs recalled.

“My wife and I want to be together at this one. One of our first dates was at the Rangers game,” Alex Olk said.

“When Beltre hit his 3000, we were here. When Rafi hit 500 [home runs], we were here,” Romy Susunaga said.

“A person that I knew personally pitched on this mound here. That was Scott Scutter with the Reds,” Merita Head said.

“My mind is like, ‘Come on, I want another season,” Daniel Kretschmar added.

When the Rangers moved stadiums in 1994, they moved home plate and put it in this stadium. After Sunday’s game, they are putting that same plate in the new stadium that will have a new roof and air conditioning.