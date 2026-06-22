Texas Rangers investigate fatal Melissa officer-involved shooting
MELISSA, Texas - The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead following a late-night disturbance call, police said Monday.
Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting
Melissa police officers responded to a reported disturbance in the 2600 block of E. Melissa Road at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Bridget Saxton, the department's communications director.
When they arrived, responding officers encountered an armed individual and another person inside the home. During the confrontation, an officer discharged his firearm, striking the suspect, Saxton said.
Officers provided medical aid at the scene before the suspect was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased man.
No one else, including the responding officers or the other occupant of the home, was injured.
What's next:
In accordance with department policy, the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
While the Texas Rangers have taken over the criminal investigation, the Melissa Police Department is conducting a separate, concurrent administrative review.
The Source: Information in this article is from the City of Melissa.