Texas Rangers fans ‘gear up’ with new merch for game one in the ALCS

By Sunday afternoon, we’ll likely know the outcome of game one in the ALCS.

Fans are buying the new Rangers gear to prepare for the upcoming series.

Rangers fans are gearing up for the upcoming series with the Houston Astros.

The Grand Slam Team Store at Globe Life Field has new ALCS shirts, hats and baseballs.

Roman Vasquez drove all the way from Astros territory to shop for Rangers gear.

"I actually come all the way over to get some jerseys for my boys," he said. "We are Rangers fans even though we live in Houston."

Vasquez says his wife is an Astros fan. But despite the family rivalry, he believes the Rangers will win.

"Everybody counted us out because we didn’t do what we were supposed to do with the last series with Seattle, but we’re here now and look what we’ve done with the two series that came up upon us," he said. "We swept both of them, so I feel good about the series."

Game one of the series is in Houston, but Rangers fans can cheer on the team from inside Globe Life Field. There is a watch party at the ballpark for $10.

Robyn Stuart stopped in to buy a new shirt. She told FOX 4 she had tickets to game four last week but didn’t get to go. She’s hoping for win with the tickets she has for the upcoming game four at home.

"I’m bringing my mom and her husband and then my husband," she said. "I’ve been coming to the games with my mom since I was 15, so it’s gonna be really exciting."

For fans already looking towards the World Series, you can register for a chance to buy tickets with a limit up to four tickets for one possible home game.

"It’s very exciting," Stuart said. "I’ve been to the World Series here before, but I’ve never seen them win a World Series. So that would be the best thing ever."

The watch parties inside Globe Life Field will take place for Sunday and Monday’s games. It’s $10, and you can buy tickets at the ballpark or online.

On Monday, there is another watch party at Klyde Warren Park for free.

The Rangers are back home for game three on Wednesday.