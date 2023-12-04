Texas Rangers fan said he wanted see a World Series win and to meet Clarice Tinsley; Now he's done both

On Monday, Oct. 23, the Texas Rangers clinched the American League pennant to head to the World Series.

Fans celebrated, with many lining up for championship gear.

One of those fans, Borna Danesh, was one of those fans.

He was interviewed by FOX 4's David Sentendrey on-air and talked about the Rangers and his World Series wish.

But Danesh used his time on TV to add another wish.

"I've been waiting my whole life to do two things: a Rangers World Championship and to meet Clarice Tinsley," he said.

FOX 4's Clarice Tinsley has been the face of North Texas news for 45 years.

"I've been watching her my whole life," Danesh said.

On Nov. 1, Danesh got his World Series victory wish, so it's only fitting that weeks later his second wish came true.

"It's nice to meet you," Danesh told Tinsley in the FOX 4 lobby with a huge smile on his face.

He said that Clarice has been a staple in his home for decades.

"We always have the TV on Channel 4," Danesh said.

On the night of the Rangers ALCS win, a flattered Clarice took notice of the comments.

"My social media blew up," Tinsley recalled.

She asked for Danesh's contact info that night.

The two got to know each other for about 30 minutes, each making the other's day a bit brighter.

"It's great that you're still on, and I hope that you're going to be on forever. You're not planning on retiring, right?" Danesh asked with a smile.

"I don't know what that word means," Clarice responded. "And I still love what I do."