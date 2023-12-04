Expand / Collapse search

Texas Rangers pitcher, Aledo native Cody Bradford honored by his hometown

Texas Rangers
ALEDO, Texas - It was a full-circle moment for Texas Rangers' pitcher Cody Bradford to be back on his high school baseball field in Aledo.

While he thought it was a celebration of the Rangers' win, his hometown had a couple surprises to honor the World Series champion.

"Gosh, just seeing the kids' faces light up, just be excited. It makes me extremely grateful and what an honor it is to be back," Bradford said at the celebration.

Once Bradford and his wife, Madi, walked out to centerfield they saw the huge show of support from the community.

"All for Cody. The support from this town is like none other, and I’m so grateful that I get to be a part of it with him," Madi said.

Bradford made his postseason debut for the Rangers when he took the mound against the Orioles in the ALDS.

Like many kids in the stands, Bradford grew up a Rangers fan.

"It’s a full-circle moment to be able to say I watched those teams play and to be apart of the team that got it done," Bradford said.

Aledo is proud of its hometown champion.

The mayor proclaimed December 4 to be Corey Bradford Day.

Aledo High School created a scholarship in his name and Bradford's high school baseball coach had a special surprise for him.

"We are retiring the number 18 jersey. No other Aledo baseball player will wear that number," he said.

The night finished with a pitch from Bradford to his dad.

"This is overwhelming. Particularly this many people showed up to celebrate our son," said Randy Bradford.

Students say Bradford is inspiring the next generation to work hard and dream big.

"It’s amazing, and I'm just really excited to see him, because he’s probably one of my favorite baseball players," said Giovanni Ball.

Bradford knows you can achieve anything when you have the support of your hometown.

"Thank you guys so much for everything that you’ve done for me and my family and the support you’ve shown along the way. I just hope that I can repay you guys and make you guys proud," Bradford told the crowd.

Bradford was valedictorian of his graduating class at Aledo High School, so the scholarship in his name will go to a baseball player with the highest GPA.

Monday night's event raised money from t-shirt sales and donations. 

All the proceeds will go to Bradford and his wife's favorite charity: the Miracle League of DFW. 