Aledo native Cody Bradford grew up a Texas Rangers fan, now he's helping them roll through the postseason

article

Texas Rangers left-hander Cody Bradford has left his impact on this post season.

Bradford, an Aledo native, pitched 3.2 scoreless innings for the Rangers in his playoff debut on Sunday, helping the Rangers secure an 11-8 win and a 2-0 series lead.

Aledo is home to about 3,500 people and is a football town to many, but this season is about cheering on two teams: the Bearcats and the Texas Rangers.

Or at least one Ranger in particular.

MORE TEXAS RANGERS NEWS HERE

"Seems like yesterday, two weeks ago when we were here watching him," said Randy Bradford, Cody's father and coach.

"One day he walked off the field and looked up at me and said, ‘Hey Dad, that was kind of fun! I like being out there, I might be able to do this for a living.’ You know, he’s a 9-year-old kid, we’re going, great, thought but why don’t you go to school, and we’ll keep doing this," he said.

Bradford did just that.

He played baseball for Aledo High School and graduated valedictorian of his class.

"You’re not going to find anyone smarter than Cody was," said Chad Barry, Cody's former coach.

Coach Barry remembers Bradford's work ethic and his humility.

"He felt like I have to come in and put in the time and the effort day after day after day, and sometimes it takes a little while before you start to see those results," he said.

Bradford went on to play at Baylor University and graduated with a degree in supply chain management.

Then his hometown team, the Texas Rangers, drafted him.

Bradford's parents watched Cody's postseason debut with his grandparents.

[REPORTER: "Were you nervous for him?"]

"Oh yeah. As parents, our heart rate goes up way high too," said his father.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 08: Cody Bradford #61 of the Texas Rangers pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth inning in Game Two of the Division Series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on October 08, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Phot Expand

Coach Barry watched every pitch closely.

"It was really exciting moment for him. I couldn’t be more happy or proud for him and his family. I think it’s just a testament to the hard work he’s just been putting in his whole life," he said.

Bradford himself struggled to put his feelings into words.

Related article

"Man, it’s incredible. It’s a blessing from God, one to get drafted from a hometown team. It’s incredible to get to play for them, especially in the postseason on this stage. I have no words to describe it, I’m just very grateful," the pitcher said.

No matter how far the Rangers go Aledo is ready to cheer loud and proud for one of its own.

"The kids are very proud. To them, he’s one of us. He’s been where we are. So I think that gives them something to look up to and strive for," said Coach Barry.

Bradford told our FOX 4 crew on Monday that one of his favorite memories at a Rangers game was at the old stadium.

He and his dad used to wait in the tunnel for players to come out and one time he got Rangers pitcher Derek Holland's autograph, who was his favorite player at the time.

Now Bradford is the one giving out autographs, a full-circle moment for a hometown kid.



