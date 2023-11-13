Texas Rangers lights display in Haltom City is a home run

Texas Rangers fans are still riding high after their first World Series win and one home wants to keep the celebration going.

A home on Wisdom Way in Haltom City celebrates the championship with an impressive light display.

The 7,500 LED lights sync up to video of Josh Sborz's final strikeout and other highlights from postseason run, the parade in Arlington and music.

The display includes skeletons wearing Rangers jerseys, the words World Series champs and a dancing Rangers captain.

The owners of the Wisdom Way Lights home say it took about 30 hours of work over two weeks to program the display.

The home at 4521 Wisdom Way will run the lights daily between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The display is expected to stay up for this week and next week before moving to a Christmas theme.