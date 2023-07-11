Texas Rangers players ready to shine on All-Star stage

The first place Texas Rangers will have a franchise-record six players in Tuesday night's All-Star Game in Seattle.

The Rangers will have 5 of the AL team's starters, second baseman Marcus Semien, shortstop Corey Seager, third baseman Josh Jung, catcher Jonah Heim and outfielder Adolis Garcia.

Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi was also named to the team.

It is the first time in 47 years that a single team has 5 All-Star starters.

The Rangers tied the 1939 Yankees and the 1956, 1957 and 1976 Cincinnati Reds.

The Texas players say it is an honor to represent their team, especially together.

"Any time you can make one it’s very special, but to be able to share it with a bunch of your teammates, it’s really cool," said Seagar.

"I got some really good guys around me," said Jung, a rookie starting in his first All-Star Game. "[You] don’t have as much pressure when you have Corey Seager and Marcus Semien next to you, so just go out there and have fun truly."

The All-Star break comes at a good time for the Rangers, who have lost 18 of their last 30 games.

Next year's All-Star Game will be held in Arlington at Globe Life Field.

Coverage of this year's All-Star Game will start during the 5 p.m. news on FOX 4.

Pregame starts at 6 p.m., with first pitch at 7 p.m.

FOX 4 News at 6 will be available to stream on FOX4News.com and the FOX LOCAL app.

