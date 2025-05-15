Texas Senate committee debates nearly $8B public school funding bill

The Brief The Texas Senate Committee on Education will take up House Bill 2 on Thursday. The bill would provide nearly $8 billion for the Texas public education system. HB 2 increases per-student funding, teacher pay, and special needs funding, among other things.



A Texas Senate committee will take up the largest public school funding bill in state history on Thursday.

House Bill 2 would dedicate nearly $8 billion to key parts of the public education system.

House Bill 2

What we know:

HB 2 increases per-student funding, teacher pay, and special needs funding, among other things.

Only four members of the Texas House voted against it.

The House proposal talks about raising the base funding for each student from $6,160 to $6,555.

Some lawmakers expressed concern that HB 2’s $7.7 billion for public schools is not enough to account for inflation.

The Texas Legislature has not raised the basic allotment since 2019.

Happening Today:

The Texas Senate Committee on Education will discuss the bill on Thursday.

What's next:

If the bill passes the education committee, it will then go to the full Senate.

If it passes the Senate, then leaders would have to work out differences with the House before sending it to Gov. Abbott's desk.

There are currently differences between the two chambers on the basic allotment, how to fund teacher pay raises and special education funding and more.

The 89th Legislature comes to a close on June 2.

Education Savings Accounts

Dig deeper:

House Bill 2 does not involve education savings accounts, which has already been signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott.

That bill, Senate Bill 2, sets aside taxpayer money for parents to pay for private schools.

In its first year, the program would be capped at $1 billion and used by up to 90,000 students, but it could grow to nearly $4.5 billion per year by 2030. The money can be used for private school tuition, as well as costs for home-schooling and virtual learning programs. Families could get up to $10,000 each year per student under the program, and a student with disabilities would be eligible for as much as $30,000 per year.