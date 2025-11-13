Texas property owners will be better protected under new laws soon to go into effect

The Brief New Texas laws will make it a crime to steal property through deed or title fraud, closing loopholes that left victims unprotected. Senate Bill 16, authored by Sen. Royce West, requires photo ID for filings, tighter notary rules, and county clerks to report suspicious documents. Officials say the laws, taking effect next month, give Texas the strongest protections in the nation against real estate fraud targeting homeowners and seniors.



It will soon be harder for someone to commit a crime in Texas that, up until now, has been relatively easy to do.

Thursday, lawmakers and prosecutors discussed the new law targeting property and title theft.

Texas real estate fraud laws

Real estate fraud is big business, with millions lost each year through title fraud and deed theft.

State Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas) pushed legislation through the general and special session to try to prevent this kind of theft.

West authored a total of four bills to address real property fraud and real property theft during the most recent legislative session. Among the four was Senate Bill 16, which created the criminal offense of "real property theft and real property fraud."

Before now, there was no official criminal offense defining the crime of scammers transferring property ownership by forging documents.

The new laws require state-issued photo ID when you are filing any kind of title or deed documents. They also make it a crime for notary publics to put their seal on any document without the person wanting that notarization present.

County clerks are also to look for fake papers, and if they suspect something illegal, they must contact law enforcement.

‘Deed fraud does not discriminate’

What they're saying:

Dallas County Clerk John Warren said too many people, especially senior citizens, have been tricked by this type of scam.

"When those individuals with desperation on their face say, ‘Help me, how can someone be able to do this?’ And I will tell you, that made me very angry," Warren said.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot brought the increasing issue to West.

"Deed fraud does not discriminate; it's financial violence. And until now, too many victims were left to fight these crimes alone," Creuzot said.

State Rep. Rafael Anchia carried the measures in the House.

"Here in Dallas, what we have said is no more. This is an expression of our values, it's an expression of our values that we, as a community, we are going to take care of the people and their most important assets, and we're going to take care of people who are most vulnerable, namely our seniors," said Anchia.

What's next:

When the new laws go into effect next month, Texas will have the strongest on the books of any state to try and safeguard against someone stealing your home from you.