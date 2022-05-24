Texas primary runoffs: AG Ken Paxton, Jasmine Crockett win runoff races

Attorney General Ken Paxton staved off an intense challenge from Land Commissioner George P. Bush for the Texas attorney general Republican nomination.

Bush conceded the race Tuesday just before 9 p.m.

"Things didn’t go as we planned. But after the tragic events of earlier today, it’s important to keep life’s temporary disappointments in perspective. There are grieving parents in South Texas today. My family and I are grieving with them," Bush said in a statement. "We will continue fighting for the rule of law in Texas. I trust and pray in Governor Abbott's ability to control the southern border and work to ensure the system of justice and respect for Texas laws are honored and maintained. May God Bless all of you, and may God Bless Texas."

Paxton is the winner of the race with 68% of the vote compared to Bush’s 32% as of 9 p.m. He will face Democratic opponent Rochelle Garza in the general election.

Paxton is trying to win a third term despite new criminal allegations, as well as 2015 fraud charges that haven’t yet gone to trial.

Bush hit Paxton hard with TV spots highlighting his legal problems. Meanwhile, the Paxton campaign has tried to paint Bush as a liberal.

Jasmine Crockett wins Democrat runoff race for District 30

State Rep. Jasmine Crockett has defeated Jane Hope Hamilton in the runoff with about 60% of the vote as of 9 p.m.

But Crockett said it was hard to celebrate Tuesday night after hearing about what happened in Uvalde, Texas.

This seat held by Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson is a Democratic stronghold, and Crockett will be expected to win in November.

Earlier in the night, Crockett talked with supporters here at the Statler in Downtown. Johnson was also there standing with Crockett.

Johnson endorsed Crockett in the crowded field of candidates, saying she had the fire needed to fight for Dallas in Congress.

But her opponent Jane Hope Hamilton, a former Congressional staffer, had support from some of the top Democrats in the state.

"It is historic to think that there is an African American woman who went off to the Texas House and as a freshman raised hell," Crockett said. "And some colleagues were upset because I spoke my mind, and I spoke out for my district. Then after freshman term to potentially be headed to Congress."

Hamilton called Crockett around 10 p.m. to concede.

While Hamilton is not new to politics, this was her first time running for office. Earlier in the night, she thanked her supporters.

"I am proud of my team. I am proud of my supporters. I’m proud of myself," she said. "I’m’ thankful that we were able to take our message directly to the voters."

Hamilton had an uphill climb because she was down 20 points during the first primary vote.