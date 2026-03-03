Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: Texas Primary 2026

By
Published  March 3, 2026 7:00am CST
2026 Elections
    • After months of political sparring and countless campaign ads, election day is finally here!
    • Texas voters are heading to the polls to decide which Democrats and Republicans will represent their political parties in November.
    • Live results will be available on FOX 4 News after the polls close at 7 p.m.

7:30 a.m.

DALLAS - Wondering what to wear to the polls? Meteorologist Berkeley Taylor breaks down your Election Day forecast.

Dallas weather: Warm Election Day before storms bring large hail, flooding and tornado risks
Dallas weather: Warm Election Day before storms bring large hail, flooding and tornado risks

Enjoy a warm and breezy Election Day with highs in the 80s before a cold front brings several days of severe storms, including the risk of large hail, flooding and tornadoes to North Texas.

7:15 a.m.

All eyes are on the high-stakes Texas Senate primaries. FOX 4's Payton May breaks down the battle between Jasmine Crockett and James Talarico, and whether the GOP’s civil war between John Cornyn and Ken Paxton will finally give Democrats the opening they need to flip the seat this November.

7:00 a.m.

The polls are open now! 

There are plenty of things you should know before you head out to vote today. Be sure to check out our list of key races and sample ballots for North Texas, plus information on where to vote in North Texas.

6:00 a.m.

About 2.5 million Texans voted early statewide for this election, according to the Texas Secretary of State. The heated race between U.S. Senate candidates likely drove most of those votes.

The numbers also show that Democrats have outpaced Republicans. In Dallas County, Democrats set a record of nearly 188,000 early votes. You have to go back to 2008 when Barack Obama was on the ticket for the first time to get those types of numbers.

