U.S. House District 30: Freddy Haynes earns Democratic nomination, GOP candidates head to runoff

Jasmine Crockett's endorsement paid off for Dallas Pastor Freddy Haynes, who earned the Democratic nomination for her old U.S. House District 30 seat.

Haynes took a commanding lead with nearly 75% of the vote and 61% of precincts reporting.

For the Republicans, Everett Jackson leads as of 10:30 p.m. with about 37% of the vote and 47% of precincts reporting. He will likely head into a runoff with Sholdon Daniels, who has roughly 25% of the vote.

District 30 was held by Jasmine Crockett. The district was part of the redrawn Texas congressional maps. Crockett is not running for reelection and is instead looking for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate.

Three candidates were vying for the Democratic nomination. Barbara Mallory Caraway is a former member of the Texas Legislature and a former Dallas City Council member. Frederick Haynes is the senior pastor at Friendship-West Baptist Church and activist who works with organizations that promote social change and education. And Rodney LaBruce is an Army veteran who says he wants to make sure every voice in the district is heard with an understanding of the issues facing the district.

Four Republicans faced off for the party’s nomination. Sholdon Daniels is an Army veteran, attorney and small business owner. Daniels says he wants to bring real-world experience and common-sense values to the office. Gregorio Heise is a Navy veteran and a businessman whose family owns a jewelry store in Abilene. Everett Jackson is a community organizer and small business owner and Nils Walker is a native Texan who said he wants to give back to the state that’s given him so much.