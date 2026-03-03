The Brief Democrat Colin Allred leads incumbent Julie Johnson by 11.5% in District 33. No Republican candidate has taken a significant lead in District 33. District 33 was redrawn during the last legislative session and went from covering parts of both Tarrant and Dallas counties to just central Dallas County.



We are waiting to see who will face each other for the U.S. House District 33 seat in November. Former Congressman Colin Allred faces incumbent Julie Johnson and two other challengers for the Democratic nomination, while four Republicans vie for their party's nomination.

For the Democrats, Colin Allred currently leads with 45.5% of the vote with 61% of the votes counted. He's followed by incumbent Juulie Johnson with 34% of the vote. No other Democratic candidate has more than 12% of the vote.

For the Republicans, Patrick Gillespie has secured 35% of the vote with 43% of the votes counted. John Sims and Monte Mitchell follow with 22.5% and 21.7%, respectively.

LIVE: U.S. House District 33 Election Results

The backstory:

District 33, which was also redrawn during the last legislative session, went from covering parts of both Tarrant and Dallas counties to just central Dallas County.

Julie Johnson was trying to get reelected in this district. She was challenged in the Democratic primary by Colin Allred, who held Johnson’s seat before challenging for Senate in 2024. They also faced Zeeshan Hafeez, an attorney and technology executive, and community activist Carlos Quintanilla.

For the Republicans, conservative aerospace technical writer Patrick Gillespie was facing Monte "Doc" Mitchell, a physician and seminarian, Kurt Schwab, a combat veteran, USO director, and nonprofit leader, and John Sims, a first responder and volunteer who has also worked with several youth organizations.