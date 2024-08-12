Texas women accuse hospitals of denying necessary care for life-threatening pregnancies

An Arlington hospital is cited in one of two federal complaints filed by Texas women who say they were denied necessary care for their failing pregnancies. Both women say they suffered life-changing injuries as a result.

25-year-old Kyleigh Thurman is one of two Texas women filing a federal complaint alleging their hospitals failed to provide necessary healthcare for a life-threatening ectopic pregnancy, which ultimately compromised their future fertility and reproductive health.

"Having my symptoms be dismissed, my pain be dismissed, it’s unacceptable," she said.

Thurman’s claim is against Ascension Seton Williamson Hospital, outside of Austin.

25-year-old Kelsie Norris-De La Cruz is filing against Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.

The Center for Reproductive Rights represents the women.

"And to our knowledge, these are the first such complaints that have been filed since Roe was overturned on behalf of patients who were denied care for ectopic pregnancies," said Molly Duane, an attorney for the organization.

The Center for Reproductive Rights believes Texas’ abortion ban is creating confusion for some doctors and healthcare systems regarding what they can and cannot treat when pregnancies are in danger.

"We are talking about medical providers facing the most extreme penalties: life in prison and loss of their medical license," Duane said. "So yeah, they are terrified to provide care."

Ectopic pregnancies cannot be carried to term because the fertilized egg grows outside the uterus. Untreated ectopic pregnancies can cause life-threatening bleeding.

"It is a fact the federal law requires hospitals like the ones that they were treated in to provide stabilizing medical care for all patients with medical emergencies even if that care involves abortion," Duane said.

However, Texas law allows doctors to treat ectopic pregnancies. The pro-life group Texans for Life Coalition supports that.

"There is no other way to preserve her life, and there is no way to save that baby. So, it’s not a question," said Kyleen Wright, president of the pro-life organization. "I don’t know of any organization that would support asking her to sacrifice her life for a nonviable baby.

Wright was with Gov. Greg Abbott in 2023 when he signed House Bill 3058, allowing healthcare providers to use "reasonable medical judgment" to treat an ectopic pregnancy.

"We did exactly what the doctors and hospital groups asked us to do on that legislation," she said. "So I don’t think there’s any confusion on that."

The federal complaints are with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It’s unclear when the investigation will be complete.

"I know something wrong happened to me. I know that my rights were violated," Thurman said.

FOX 4 reached out to Texas Health Arlington Memorial for a statement, but we have not heard back.

Ascension Seton Williamson declined to comment on Thurman’s case but said in a statement that it is "committed to providing high-quality care to all who seek our services."