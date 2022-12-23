Texas power grid holding up so far during arctic blast

Despite a few patchy power outages here and there, the power grid has held up for most Texans.

But trouble with natural gas is popping up for parts of Central and North Texas.

So far, demand has far exceeded what ERCOT had forecasted.

One of the surprises so far of this arctic blast is that ERCOT has really underestimated how much demand there has been on the grid.

The hope is the forecast is more dialed in for Friday evening.

A look at the supply and demand dashboard from ERCOT’s website shows tighter conditions on Friday compared to Thursday.

Though there is still plenty of wiggle room at this time.

But there are tighter conditions as we approach the evening hours Friday.

Again, that’s based on demand forecast, which was, frankly, off Thursday and again Friday morning.

Thursday morning, ERCOT expected a peak around 66,000 megawatts, but that missed by several thousand megawatts.

The forecast was also for an overall peak Friday morning around 70,000 megawatts, but we surpassed 74,000 megawatts at 8 a.m. on Friday.

There has been plenty of supply to meet demand, being helped by strong winds Thursday.

Andrew Dessler, a professor of atmospheric sciences at Texas A&M, talked about why missed forecasts can be problematic.

"ERCOT is sitting there and they've got this, you can think about it like this chessboard, of pieces, of generators. And they need to move the pieces around to make sure that they can get enough power to the consumer, and you have to know what the forecast is to make sure you have enough power online and so that generators can be prepared," he explained.

Dessler noted that it is hard to predict demand in this extreme cold weather event, where there isn’t much historical data to look back on.

People might remember that back during the 2021 storm, they didn’t know exactly what demand was because the grid was failing.

As of now, there have been no conservation requests.

State officials have not said whether there have been any sort of widespread equipment failures, but it is still below freezing, so there will be a continued close eye on how the system performs.