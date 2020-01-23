Texas patient being tested for suspected case of coronavirus

article

Health officials in Brazos County said they are investigating a possible case of coronavirus.

The patient is someone who recently traveled to the Bryan-College Station area from Wuhan, China.

On Thursday, the Chinese government shut down three cities including Wuhan in an effort to try to contain the new viral illness.

The 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) causes flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and a sore throat. It is linked to 17 deaths in and around Wuhan.

The Brazos County Health District said doctors are in the process of testing the sick patient, who is being kept isolated at home.

The health department will make a public announcement if the case is confirmed.