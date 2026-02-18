Paxton sues Dallas doctor over ban on gender-affirming care

article

The Brief Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a fourth lawsuit claiming violations of the state's ban on gender-affirming care. The latest lawsuit claims Dr. Jason Jarin and Children's Health violated the ban and misrepresented minor patients' genders to prevent insurance claims being denied. In a statement, Children's Health said they follow all applicable laws.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against a pediatric doctor and children's hospital, claiming they illegally provided gender-transition treatments to minors and billed Medicaid using misleading codes.

Court documents claim Dr. Jason Jarin and Children's Health System of Texas misrepresented patients' genders to bill Texas Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program for puberty blockers and other gender-affirming care in violation of the state's ban on gender interventions in minors.

Jarin's biography page lists him as specializing in pediatric and adolescent gynecology.

This is the fourth lawsuit filed by Paxton claiming a violation of the state's ban on gender-affirming care.

The lawsuit claims that Jarin prescribed puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to minors after the ban took effect and used incorrect billing codes and changed patients' sex in billing records to prevent claim denials.

Paxton, while calling Jarin a "radical gener activist," said the accused actions violate the Texas Health Care Program Fraud Prevention Act and Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

The other side:

In a statement, Children's Health said they comply with all applicable laws.

"Our top priority is the health and well-being of the patients and families we serve," Children's Health said. "We comply with all applicable local, state and federal health care laws."

Jarin is fourth doctor sued by Paxton

Jarin is the fourth doctor to be sued by the attorney general over violations of Senate Bill 14, and the third that names Children's Health and their doctors.

Texas passed Senate Bill 14 in 2023, which prohibits medical providers from prescribing certain treatments for gender-affirming care for minors, including cross-sex hormones.

The ban does allow for doctors to continue some treatments that were started prior to the ban in order to wean patients off of treatments.

Paxton is seeking more than $1 million in the case, including civil penalties against Children's Health and Jarin.