Texas parties at odds over timing of congressional redistricting efforts

The Brief Texas leaders will redraw congressional districts after a DOJ letter alleged racial gerrymandering. Democrats criticize the move, claiming it's a political stunt to boost Republican power. The special session also addresses Central Texas flooding and THC regulation.



After outrage from Democrats over Gov. Greg Abbott's call to draw new congressional district lines, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dustin Burrows said Friday they are in "lockstep."

The Texas leaders said in a statement they want to ensure compliance with the U.S. Constitution.

Texas congressional redistricting

The U.S. Department of Justice sent a letter to Abbott saying four congressional districts in Texas show signs of racial gerrymandering that is unconstitutional.

All four districts are held by Democrats, so the move has Democrats crying foul.

Republicans' delicate balance of power in Congress could get a boost from the Texas special session originally called by Abbott to address regulating THC.

Now, the special session will also address the tragic Central Texas flooding, as well as focus on the lines that carefully carve out congressional districts.

Abbott says the need to revise congressional districts is due to a letter Monday from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The DOJ called out three majority Democrat districts in Houston, and one in Dallas. Republicans hold 25 of the state's 38 congressional seats.

SMU political scientist Matthew Wilson says Republicans are working to take advantage of their political power in Texas.

"Democrats did very aggressive gerrymanders in places like Illinois and Maryland and Oregon, where they run the show. So it's not at all uncommon for a party that controls all of state government to try to maximize their political advantage through redistricting," Wilson said.

Redistricting efforts generally follow the release of new census data. The Republican-led Texas legislature just redrew the state's maps in 2021 following the 2020 U.S. census.

"Those are three very different items that are all going to have to be dealt with," Wilson said of the special session items. "So it really is going to be a hodgepodge of activities and people dealing with a very disparate agenda."

Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Fort Worth), whose district encompasses parts of Dallas and Fort Worth, says the timing of lighting a political fire in the middle of a flooding tragedy is poor taste.

Veasey said in a statement:

"We’re not buying for one second that the timing of the Trump DOJ’s letter—sent just two days ago—was a coincidence. This is a coordinated political stunt, not a legal revelation. The claim that coalition districts like mine violate the voting rights act and 14th Amendment is laughable and offensive."

Wilson agreed that the Texas leaders might consider their priorities going into the session.

"I would think, and I would hope, that they would deal with the flood-related issues where there's likely to be more bipartisan consensus first, and then turn their attention to redistricting. But who knows how they'll end up structuring things," Wilson said.

