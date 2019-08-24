Texas newlywed couple killed in crash after wedding

article

ORANGE, Texas (AP) - A newlywed Southeast Texas couple was killed when their car and a truck towing a trailer collided moments after the couple was wed.

The crash happened about 3 p.m. Friday on State Highway 87 at Orange County Airport on the southwestern edge of Orange. That's 96 miles east of Houston near the border with Louisiana.

Orange police say 19-year-old Harley Joe Morgan and his 20-year-old bride, Rhiannon Boudreaux Morgan, were leaving the office of the justice of the peace that married them when they pulled out onto the highway. The pickup truck towing a trailer carrying a tractor slammed into the couple's car, killing both. Justice of the Peace Joy Dubose-Simonton, who performed the wedding, attended their bodies as coroner.

The truck driver was unhurt.