Texas' newly elected attorney general worked on the 'Dragon Ball Z' soundtrack

article

The Brief Democrat Nathan Johnson was elected as Texas’ next attorney general after defeating Republican Mayes Middleton. Before his political career, Johnson composed the music for 67 episodes and five films of the anime series "Dragon Ball Z." Johnson will assume office in January to lead the state's top law enforcement agency and manage key programs statewide.



You might know Texas’ next attorney general from somewhere… but it’s probably not where you think.

Nathan Johnson, a Democrat, was elected as Texas’ attorney general on Tuesday night after defeating Mayes Middleton.

Johnson has served as a member of the Texas State Senate for the past seven years, but before he was an elected official, he was involved in a much different endeavor.

‘A creative outlet’

What we know:

He composed the musical scores for five movies and 67 episodes of the anime series "Dragon Ball Z," according to a video Johnson shared on his official Facebook page.

Johnson spoke with Texas Sen. Taylor Rehmet about his past work as a composer, saying he had a 1-year-old at the time and had a lot of fun getting to watch the show and share the unique connection with his son and his friends.

"I remember him sitting on my knee and stuff blowing up," Johnson said. "He was like, ‘Oh, Daddy Goku!’ He just thought it was super cool, and even then it just got me street cred with my kids' friends, and it gave me a creative outlet and a cultural connection that very few people have had the opportunity to have."

According to IMDb, Johnson contributed to the music for the following films:

"Dragon Ball Z: The World's Strongest"

"Dragon Ball Z: The Tree of Might"

"Dragon Ball Z: Broly — Second Coming"

"Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn"

"Dragon Ball Z: Wrath of the Dragon"

Related article

His next big move

What's next:

Johnson will officially become the head of the state’s top law enforcement office on Jan. 1, 2027.

The Texas attorney general is responsible for prosecuting complex legal cases, defending state laws in federal court and managing consumer protection and child support enforcement programs statewide.

He was among several Democratic candidates who secured wins in key statewide races Tuesday night, including for governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. Senate.