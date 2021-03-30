Texas Motor Speedway site administers 200,000th COVID-19 vaccine

article

The COVID-19 vaccination site at Texas Motor Speedway hit a vaccination milestone on Tuesday.

The site, run by Denton County, administered its 200,000th COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday morning.

The TMS site has drawn praise for its swift and effective vaccination process, even getting a call from the Biden administration to learn what it does and apply it to FEMA sites.

The site administered its second set of 100,000 vaccines in less than a month. It passed the 100,000 shot milestone on March 4.

