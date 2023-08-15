Collin County murder suspect added to Texas most wanted list

article

An accused murderer from Collin County is now on the state’s most wanted list.

Joshua Lockett has warrants for murder and aggravated assault, as well as gun and drug charges.

McKinney police have been looking for the 24-year-old who is affiliated with the Bloods gang since July.

This week, the Texas Department of Public Safety added him to its 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List.

Lockett is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and 240 pounds with several tattoos, including one of an AR-47 rifle on his abdomen and the word "HEARTLESS" across his chest.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-252-8477.