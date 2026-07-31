The Brief Terry Jordan says his miniature horse, Peanut, disappeared the night of July 23 after someone in a white truck allegedly lured the horse through an unlocked gate. Jordan says Peanut was born while he was battling Stage 4 cancer and became a symbol of hope during his treatment, giving him a reason to keep fighting. Although Peanut is valuable because of his small size and distinctive dark blue eyes, Jordan says he simply wants the horse back and is urging anyone with information to contact Houston police or Crime Stoppers.



A Houston-area horse owner is asking for the public's help after his beloved miniature horse, Peanut, was stolen from his property on July 23. Surveillance video captured a white truck allegedly luring the rare horse through an unlocked gate, and the owner says he only wants Peanut returned safely.

What they're saying:

Terry Jordan says horses have been a big part of his life for the last four decades. He had 13, now he has 12.

His beloved miniature horse, named Peanut, was stolen on the night of July 23.

Peanut

A neighbor's surveillance camera captured a white truck and someone inside that truck lured Peanut to an unlocked gate.

Peanut means the world to Terry. He says Peanut and another horse were born while he was battling Stage 4 cancer.

While undergoing radiation treatment, Terry says he didn't care if he lived or died, but knowing the baby horses needed him gave him a reason to live.

Peanut is unique and worth quite a bit of money. He's small, Terry says, and has dark blue eyes.

It's not about the money as far as Terry is concerned, he just wants Peanut back home.

"Can't sleep, can't get your mind off of it," he said.

What would Terry say to the thief?

"Bring him back home. I'm not going to ask any questions whatsoever," he said. "I'm sure he was yelling when he left, just bring him back."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Peanut should contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers.