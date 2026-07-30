Dallas Police officer turns himself in on assault, oppression charges
DALLAS - A Dallas Police officer is facing multiple charges after turning himself in to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.
Dallas Police officer arrested
Robert Huynh
What we know:
The Dallas Police Department says Senior Corporal Robert Huynh turned himself in to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office on July 29.
Huynh has been charged with assault causing bodily injury and official oppression. Both are Class-A misdemeanor charges.
He has been placed on administrative leave as the department conducts an internal investigation.
Huynh has been with DPD since 2018, and is currently assigned to the department's Northwest Patrol Division.
What we don't know:
We don't know the nature of the charges that led to Huynh turning himself in.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.