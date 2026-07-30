Dallas Police officer turns himself in on assault, oppression charges

The Brief Dallas Police Senior Corporal Robert Huynh turned himself in to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. Huynh has been charged with assault causing bodily injury and official oppression, both misdemeanor charges. He has been with the Dallas Police Department since 2018 and is currently assigned to the Northwest Patrol Division.



A Dallas Police officer is facing multiple charges after turning himself in to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

Dallas Police officer arrested

Robert Huynh

What we know:

The Dallas Police Department says Senior Corporal Robert Huynh turned himself in to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office on July 29.

Huynh has been charged with assault causing bodily injury and official oppression. Both are Class-A misdemeanor charges.

He has been placed on administrative leave as the department conducts an internal investigation.

Huynh has been with DPD since 2018, and is currently assigned to the department's Northwest Patrol Division.

What we don't know:

We don't know the nature of the charges that led to Huynh turning himself in.