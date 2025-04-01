'Cheeky smuggler' attempts to cross Texas-Mexico border with meth, officials say

article

A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly trying to smuggle methamphetamine across the Texas-Mexico border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is calling the suspect the "cheeky smuggler" for the unusual way he attempted to get the drugs across the border.

"Cheeky Smuggler" busted in El Paso

What we know:

The 26-year-old U.S. citizen was stopped after walking to the Ysleta international crossing in El Paso just after 4 a.m. on Sunday.

After an interview, a CBP officer selected the man for a secondary exam.

A drug-sniffing dog alerted officers to the scent of narcotics on the man.

A pat down from an officer found two packages "concealed between the man’s buttocks," according to a release from Customs and Border Protection.

After some tests, officers confirmed there was about one-third of a pound of meth inside the packages.

The man was arrested and is expected to face charges for importing a controlled substance.

What we don't know:

The suspect's name has not been released.

What they're saying:

"The keen observational skills of a CBP officer resulted in this seizure being made," said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnie Gomez in a statement. "Body carriers are a challenge however our mix of officer expertise, canine support, and tools and technology all assist us in identifying and stopping these types of smuggling attempts."