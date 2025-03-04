Texas measles outbreak 2025: RFK Jr. calls outbreak a 'call to action'

The Brief 13 new measles cases have been detected since the previous update on Friday, Feb. 28. 159 measles cases have been confirmed in connection to the West Texas outbreak. One school-aged child has died in connection to the outbreak.



More people have tested positive for measles in West Texas and the CDC is helping the effort to fight the disease.

CDC deploys team to Texas

What we know:

The Centers for Disease Control and Protection says it has sent a rapid response team to Texas in connection to the measles outbreak.

A team with the Epidemic Intelligence Service will be in Texas for the next 1-3 weeks to help local authorities.

What they're saying:

"The measles outbreak in Texas is a call to action for all of us to reaffirm our commitment to public health. By working together -- parents, healthcare providers, community leaders, and government officials, we can prevent future outbreaks and protect the health of our nation. Under my leadership, HHS is and will always be committed to radical transparency to regain the public’s trust in its health agencies." wrote Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a statement.

Texas measles outbreak

The Latest Update:

159 cases of measles have been confirmed in connection to the department since late January, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

That is an additional 13 cases since the previous official DSHS update on Friday.

One school-aged child died from complications with the measles and 22 patients have been hospitalized.

By the numbers:

The Texas Department of State Health Services released more information about the 159 cases in the state in connection to outbreak centered in Gaines County..

Measles cases have also been detected in Austin and Rockwall County, but both of those cases involved people who had traveled abroad. The cases are not included in the update from DSHS.

It is the biggest measles outbreak in Texas in the last 30 years.

Here are the total cases by county:

Gaines County: 107

Lubbock County: 3

Lynn County: 2

Terry County: 22

Yoakum County: 7

Dawson County: 9

Ector County: 2

Dallam County: 4

Martin County: 3

Here are the total cases by age:

0-4 years: 53 cases

5-17 years: 74 cases

18+: 27 cases

Unknown: 5 cases

Here is the vaccination status of the patients:

Not Vaccinated: 80

Unknown Status: 74

Vaccinated with at least one dose: 5

What's next:

The Texas Department of State Health Services releases case updates on Tuesdays and Fridays.

What is measles?

Why you should care:

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness. The virus is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Illness onset (high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes) begins a week or two after someone is exposed. A few days later, the telltale rash breaks out as flat, red spots on the face and then spreads down the neck and trunk to the rest of the body.

A person is contagious about four days before the rash appears to four days after. People with measles should stay home from work or school during that period.

Symptoms of Measles

Common symptoms for measles include:

High fever (as high as 105°F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

How to prevent getting measles

The best way to prevent getting sick is to be immunized with two doses of a vaccine against measles, which is primarily administered as the combination measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles.

Some vaccinated people can occasionally develop measles; however, they generally experience milder symptoms and are less likely to spread the disease to other people.

What to do if you've been exposed to measles

If you think you have measles or have been exposed to someone with measles, isolate yourself from others and call your healthcare provider before arriving to be tested so they can prepare for your arrival without exposing other people to the virus. Measles is extremely contagious and can cause life-threatening illness to anyone who is not protected against the virus. Review your and your child’s vaccination history to see if you are up-to-date on your measles vaccines. Additionally, discuss with your provider your vaccination history and any questions about these vaccines.

Controlling outbreaks in group settings

People with confirmed or suspected measles should stay home from school, work, and other group settings until after the fourth day of rash onset.

During an outbreak, people without documented immunity from vaccination or previous measles infection should be isolated from anyone with measles to protect those without immunity and control the outbreak.

According to the Texas Administrative Code (TAC) Rule §97.7, schools and childcare settings shall exclude unimmunized children for at least 21 days after the last date the unimmunized child was exposed to a measles case.