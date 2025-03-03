Texas measles outbreak 2025: More new cases detected in West Texas

The Brief 12 new measles cases have been detected in West Texas, according to Texas DSHS. 158 cases have been detected in West Texas since late January. 1 child has died and more than 20 people have been hospitalized.



Twelve new measles cases have been confirmed in West Texas, according to officials with the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Officials say they expect that number to grow in the coming days.

What we know:

While testifying at the Texas House Committee on Public Health, Texas DSHS commissioner Dr. Jennifer Shuford said the total number of cases in the outbreak jumped from 146 to 158 over the weekend. The new cases are within the same 9 counties in Texas' South Plains and Panhandle that had detected cases in previous case totals.

One child died in the outbreak and more than 20 people have been hospitalized.

It is the biggest measles outbreak in Texas in 30 years.

Officials say there have been decreasing vaccination rates in the region in recent years due to distrust of vaccinations.

Some of the cases were among people who were vaccinated, according to officials.

READ MORE: Measles vaccination rates in Texas: Find your school district

Many of the cases are among 5 to 17-year-olds, but officials say they are seeing more cases among children younger than 5 years of age.

Monday's update only included cases connected to the West Texas outbreak, which is mostly centered in Gaines County.

READ MORE: Who are the Mennonites? Texas measles outbreak impacts community

Measles cases have also been detected in Austin and Rockwall County, but both of those cases involved people who had traveled abroad.

Texas DSHS says it is working to acquire more measles vaccines, is working with hospitals to prepare to a larger outbreak.

Starting this week, billboards raising measles awareness are expected to go up in certain areas.

Texas measles outbreak

By the numbers:

DSHS have not released a more detailed account of the newly confirmed cases. The numbers below are based on the Friday, Feb. 28 update.

READ MORE: Measles: A look back at the history of the virus

Cases by county:

Gaines County: 98

Lubbock County: 2

Lynn County: 2

Terry County: 21

Yoakum County: 6

Dawson County: 8

Ector County: 2

Dallam County: 4

Martin County: 3

Cases by age:

0-4 years: 46 cases

5-17 years: 70 cases

18+: 25 cases

Unknown: 5 cases

Cases by vaccination status:

Not vaccinated: 79

Unknown status: 62

Vaccinated with at least one dose: 5

What's next:

Case numbers are updated by the Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesdays and Fridays.

What is measles?

Why you should care:

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness. The virus is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

READ MORE: Measles: A look back at the history of the virus

Illness onset (high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes) begins a week or two after someone is exposed. A few days later, the telltale rash breaks out as flat, red spots on the face and then spreads down the neck and trunk to the rest of the body.

A person is contagious about four days before the rash appears to four days after. People with measles should stay home from work or school during that period.

Symptoms of Measles

Common symptoms for measles include:

High fever (as high as 105°F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

How to prevent getting measles

The best way to prevent getting sick is to be immunized with two doses of a vaccine against measles, which is primarily administered as the combination measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles.

READ MORE: Measles: Your questions answered

Some vaccinated people can occasionally develop measles; however, they generally experience milder symptoms and are less likely to spread the disease to other people.

What to do if you've been exposed to measles

SEMINOLE, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 27: Signs point the way to measles testing in the parking lot of the Seminole Hospital District across from Wigwam Stadium on February 27, 2025 in Seminole, Texas. Eighty cases of measles have been reported in Gaines county Expand

If you think you have measles or have been exposed to someone with measles, isolate yourself from others and call your healthcare provider before arriving to be tested so they can prepare for your arrival without exposing other people to the virus. Measles is extremely contagious and can cause life-threatening illness to anyone who is not protected against the virus. Review your and your child’s vaccination history to see if you are up-to-date on your measles vaccines. Additionally, discuss with your provider your vaccination history and any questions about these vaccines.

Controlling outbreaks in group settings

People with confirmed or suspected measles should stay home from school, work, and other group settings until after the fourth day of rash onset.

During an outbreak, people without documented immunity from vaccination or previous measles infection should be isolated from anyone with measles to protect those without immunity and control the outbreak.

According to the Texas Administrative Code (TAC) Rule §97.7, schools and childcare settings shall exclude unimmunized children for at least 21 days after the last date the unimmunized child was exposed to a measles case.