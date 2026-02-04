Suspect arrested in fatal Celina motorcycle crash
CELINA, Texas - Celina police arrested a driver accused of killing a motorcyclist in a crash and fleeing the scene.
What we know:
On Wednesday, Feb. 3, Celina police responded to reports of a major collision in the 15500 block of FM 428 near Creekview Meadows Avenue in Celina.
Officers found the rider of a motorcycle unconscious and unresponsive. The rider, 31-year-old Alexander Lopez, later died from his injuries.
Witnesses told the officers the driver of a pickup truck involved in the crash fled the scene without stopping or assisting Lopez.
Celina PD determined the driver of the pickup truck to be 68-year-old Mario Aguilar. Aguilar was later arrested and taken into custody.
Aguilar is being charged with criminal negligent homicide and collision involving personal injury or death.
What we don't know:
We do not know the cause of the accident.
What they're saying:
"The Celina Police Department extends its heart-felt sympathy and prayers to the family and friends that were impacted by this tragic incident," Celina PD put out in a press release.
The Source: Information in this story came from a Celina police department press release.