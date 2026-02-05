Dallas hires 200 goats to clear invasive plants at White Rock Lake

article

Hundreds of goats will descend upon White Rock Lake on Thursday for a large-scale, eco-friendly project to clear invasive vegetation.

What we know:

More than 200 goats will be released on the east side of the lake Thursday morning. This is not the first time Dallas has "hired" four-legged workers to act as lawn mowers. The city successfully used a herd at the Bachman Greenbelt in April 2025.

This year, the mission is to control privet, a non-native, invasive shrub that spreads densely and disrupts local ecosystems. By removing it, the parks team can eventually plant native species to better support local birds and pollinators.

The herd is expected to graze approximately 11.5 acres over the course of one week. To keep the hungry workers on track, an electric fence will encompass a 1.5-acre focus area each day to ensure the goats graze the correct sections. Additionally, a shepherd will remain on-site 24 hours a day to monitor the herd’s safety.

Why goats?

Dig deeper:

Using a herd is an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional landscaping because it reduces the need for fuel-powered equipment and lowers carbon emissions. Officials say the goats also naturally prepare the soil for future invasive species management.

How to watch the goats at work

What you can do:

If you want to catch the herd in action, they will be grazing near the Bath House Cultural Center. The goats are scheduled to arrive from Fort Worth on Thursday between 10 a.m. and noon.