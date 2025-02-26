Measles: Your questions answered

The Brief Texas has seen its first death in this year's measles outbreak that has infected more than 120 people across the state. State health officials say the outbreak is the largest in the state in nearly 30 years. State health officials said five of the reported cases were in patients who were vaccinated.



Texas has seen its first death in this year's measles outbreak that has infected more than 120 people across the state since late last month. State health officials say the outbreak is the largest in the state in nearly 30 years.

State health officials said five of the reported cases were in patients who were vaccinated. The rest were reported in either unvaccinated people or those whose vaccination status was unknown.

The Texas outbreak of measles has some asking questions about the virus and the MMR vaccine. Here are some of the most common questions and the answers from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

What is measles?

The measles virus, paramyxoviridae from the Morbillivirus family, transmission microscopy view. (Photo by: BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness. The virus is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

How serious is measles?

Measles can be a serious disease, with 30% of reported cases experiencing one or more complications.

Can I die from measles?

Death from measles occurs in 1 to 3 per 1,000 reported cases in the United States. Complications from measles are more common among very young people younger than 5 years or older than 20, and among pregnant people or those with weakened immune systems.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Common symptoms of measles include high fever (as high as 105°F), cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes, tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth 2–3 days after symptoms begin, rash 3–5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts on the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

How long does it take to show signs of measles after being exposed?

On average, it takes 10–12 days (range 7–21 days) from exposure to the first symptom, which is usually fever. The measles rash doesn’t usually appear until approximately 14 days after exposure, 3–5 days after the fever begins.

Can someone get measles more than once?

It is very unlikely for you to get measles if you have had the MMR vaccine or had measles.

How long is a person with measles contagious?

Measles is highly contagious and can be transmitted from four days before the rash becomes visible through four days after the rash appears.

Am I protected against measles?

The CDC considers you protected from measles if you have written documentation (records) showing at least one of the following:

You received two doses of measles-containing vaccine, and you are:A school-aged child (grades K-12)An adult who will be in a setting that poses a high risk for measles transmission (including students at post-high school education institutions, healthcare personnel, and international travelers)

A school-aged child (grades K-12)

An adult who will be in a setting that poses a high risk for measles transmission (including students at post-high school education institutions, healthcare personnel, and international travelers)

You received one dose of measles-containing vaccine, and you are:A preschool-aged childAn adult who will not be in a high-risk setting for measles transmission

A preschool-aged child

An adult who will not be in a high-risk setting for measles transmission

A laboratory confirmed that you had measles at some point in your life.

A laboratory confirmed that you are immune to measles.

You were born before 1957.

Could I still get measles if I am fully vaccinated?

Very few people who get two doses of measles vaccine will still get measles if exposed to the virus —about three out of 100. Fully vaccinated people who get measles seem more likely to have a milder illness. And fully vaccinated people also seem less likely to spread the disease to other people, including people who can’t get vaccinated because they are too young or have weakened immune systems.

Do I ever need a booster vaccine?

No. The CDC considers people who received two doses of measles vaccine as children according to the U.S. vaccination schedule protected for life, and they do not ever need a booster dose.

If you're not sure whether you are fully vaccinated, talk with your healthcare provider.

What should I do if I'm unsure whether I'm immune to measles?

If you're unsure whether you're immune to measles, you should first try to find your vaccination records or documentation of measles immunity. If you do not have written documentation of measles immunity, you should get vaccinated with measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine. There is no harm in getting another dose of the MMR vaccine if you may already be immune to measles (or mumps or rubella).

How effective is the measles vaccine?

Two doses of measles vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles if exposed to the virus. One dose is about 93% effective.

How long does it take for the measles vaccine to work in your body?

For the measles vaccine to work, the body needs time to produce protective antibodies in response to the vaccine. Detectable antibodies generally appear within just a few days after vaccination. People are usually fully protected after about 2 or 3 weeks.

At what age should the first dose of MMR be given?

The first dose of MMR should be given on or after the child’s first birthday; the recommended age range is from 12 to 15 months. MMR can be given to children as young as 6 months of age who are at high risk of exposure, such as during international travel or a community outbreak. However, doses given before 12 months of age are not counted toward the 2-dose series for MMR.

CDC Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule

When should children get the second MMR shot?

The second dose is usually given when the child is 4–6 years old, or before he or she enters kindergarten or first grade. However, the second dose can be given earlier as long as there has been an interval of at least 28 days since the first dose.

I've been exposed to someone who has measles. What should I do?

Immediately call your healthcare provider and let them know that you have been exposed to someone who has measles.