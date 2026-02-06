Do you recognize them? 6 men wanted for violent assault in Fort Worth Stockyards
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are seeking the public's help to identify six men accused of a violent assault in the historic Stockyards district around Christmas.
What we know:
The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Dec. 23 in the 140 block of E. Exchange Ave. According to investigators, six men assaulted a lone male victim, causing serious bodily injuries.
Following the attack, the suspects reportedly entered a nearby hotel.
What you can do:
Police have released images of the men and are urging anyone with information to contact detectives at 817-392-4375. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.
What we don't know:
The current condition of the victim has not been released. It remains unclear what sparked the initial confrontation or if the suspects were guests at the hotel they entered.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Fort Worth police.