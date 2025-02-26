Measles: A look back at the history of the virus

The Brief A child died in Texas after contracting measles. It was the first measles death in the United States since 2015, according to the CDC. The virus was declared eliminated from the United States in 2000.



A measles outbreak infecting patients in Texas and New Mexico has turned deadly.

An unvaccinated school-aged child died of the virus, according to the City of Lubbock.

It is the first measles death in the United States since 2015, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

The virus was declared eliminated from the United States in 2000.

History of Measles

An unidentified medical professional talks with a boy who holds a lollipop reward after participating in a measles vaccine research program, Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, 1963. This child was one of 1800 children in the Philadelphia area who took part i Expand

The backstory:

One of the first written accounts of measles was published by a Persian doctor in the 9th century, according to the CDC.

In 1912, measles was named a nationally notifiable disease in the United States.

A vaccine was developed and became available in the United States in 1963.

By 1981, measles cased dropped by 80 percent from the previous year.

Measles was declared eliminated from the United States in 2000. A disease is declared eliminated if there is no continuous spread of the disease for 12 months.

Measles before the vaccine

By the numbers:

The CDC says in the decade before the measles vaccine was released 3 to 4 million people in the United States were infected each year.

400 to 500 people were killed and about 48,000 people were hospitalized annually.

Measles cases since the vaccine

Measles cases have dropped significantly since the vaccine was introduced.

A second dose of the measles. mumps and rubella vaccine was recommended in 1989 and cases dropped even further.

Since 1993, there has only been one year with more than 1,000 cases reported in the United States.

Prior to this year, the last measles death was in 2015, according to the CDC.