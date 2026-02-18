Texas man sentenced to life in prison for starving, beating his 6 children

article

The Brief A Princeton father received a life sentence for repeatedly beating and starving his six young children. The victims suffered from severe malnutrition and permanent scarring after being struck with belts and cords. Authorities discovered the abuse in 2025 despite child protective services issuing warnings to the family in 2021.



A 28-year-old Princeton man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to repeatedly beating and starving his six young children, leaving some with permanent scars and severe malnutrition, authorities said.

What we know:

Kevin Dixon was sentenced on seven counts of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced.

Kevin Dixon

District Judge Kim Laseter sentenced Dixon to life in prison on five counts related to physical abuse and 25 years on two counts related to malnourishment.

Due to a prior felony conviction, Dixon faced a punishment ranging from 15 to 99 years, or life in prison on each count.

What they're saying:

Authorities said the abuse came to light after the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services contacted the family in February 2025.

Five of the children, all under age 10 and as young as two, had numerous marks and permanent scars and appeared severely underweight for their ages.

According to officials, the agency had previously warned Dixon in 2021 about failing to provide adequate living conditions and using excessive discipline.

"This father brutally beat and starved his own young children, some toddlers, leaving permanent scars and lasting trauma," Willis said in a statement. "A tough sentence, like life in prison, is what it takes to protect vulnerable kids and ensure those who inflict such harm face full accountability."

Local perspective:

After seeing the children’s condition in 2025, officers with the Princeton Police Department opened an investigation.

The children were interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County, where they described being deprived of food and repeatedly struck with belts and cords, including one child who was beaten for taking a candy bar.

One detective documented extensive injuries and scarring on the children, including the 2-year-old, officials said.

The backstory:

Dixon, who had a prior 2015 robbery conviction for which he served prison time, pleaded guilty to all seven counts.

He will serve life sentences on the five counts involving physical abuse and 25-year sentences on the two counts involving malnourishment.