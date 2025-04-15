Texas man sentenced after posing as 11-year-old in child pornography production

article

The Brief A San Angelo man has been sentenced to 50 years in federal prison. He was convicted of impersonating an 11-year-old child and persuading a 9-year-old to be involved in child sexual abuse material. Law enforcement says the man had a "vast collection" and included many "series."



A San Angelo man who impersonated an 11-year-old child and persuaded a 9-year-old female child to produce child sexual abuse material was sentenced on Tuesday to 50 years in federal prison.

Sentenced to federal prison

James Wilson, 57, was indicted in September and pleaded guilty in December 2024 to production of child pornography and transportation of child pornography.

He was sentenced Tuesday to 600 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix, who also ordered Wilson to pay $106,500 in restitution.

The backstory:

On Tuesday, August 6, 2024, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office received a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding Child Sexual Abuse Material being uploaded onto a social media site as well as online cloud-based storage.

The investigation identified James Wilson as a suspect. Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for his home and his work, both in San Angelo.

According to court documents, Wilson employed a 9-year-old victim to produce at least two videos of her engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Wilson tried to use a social media application to send multiple videos of child pornography over the Internet. He also admitted to possessing and sending a video that showed a 10-year-old female child engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Wilson admitted to law enforcement that he had viewed and downloaded child pornography for several years.

The vast collection of child pornography possessed by Wilson included videos from multiple identified child pornography series.

Some of the minor victims in 13 of the series found, requested restitution due to trauma from their sexual abuse. The Court awarded $106,500 in restitution to those victims.