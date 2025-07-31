Texas Man sentenced to 60 Years for child pornography after being identified by tattoos

article

The Brief A Texas man was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for producing child sexual abuse material. Christopher Lynn Driskill, 49, was identified after a foreign partner tipped off the FBI about videos posted on the dark web. Driskill was identified by a number of distinctive tattoos, including the word "DABBY" on his chest, which matched photos on his social media.



What we know:

According to court documents, in July 2024, a foreign partner referred child sexual abuse material posted on the dark web to the FBI’s Victim Identification Program.

In the videos, an unknown male subject with several distinctive tattoos, including the word "DABBY" on his chest, the number "197x" on his left bicep, the words "CAST NO STONES" on his left forearm, and a Texas flag in the shape of a head on his right forearm, can be seen sexually assaulting a prepubescent male.

The FBI discovered a Twitter account of Coleman resident Christopher Lynn Driskill, 49, which contained photographs of Driskill and some of his tattoos.

Christopher Lynn Driskill (Source: US District Court Criminal Complaint)

Additionally, Coleman Police Department officers investigated a complaint that Driskill had molested a child. Their recorded interview with Driskill revealed the same tattoos investigated by the FBI.

The backstory:

Driskill was arrested on a federal complaint in November 2024, remanded into federal custody, and indicted shortly thereafter for production of child pornography.

In February 2025, Driskill pleaded guilty to two counts of producing child pornography.

Dig deeper:

In his plea documents, Driskill admitted that videos found on his phone show him engaging in sexually explicit conduct with minor male victims.

Driskill also admitted that he coerced or enticed the victims to engage in the conduct so that Driskill could produce a recording of the acts.

On July 29, 2025, Driskell was sentenced to the statutory maximum sentence of 360 months on each count, to run consecutively to each other, for a total of 720 months in federal prison.

What they're saying:

"The FBI’s meticulous work identifying this defendant brought an end to horrifying child abuse," said Acting U.S. Attorney Nancy Larson.

"These types of sickening crimes deserve lengthy sentences for the sake of the victims, the safety of our communities, and to see justice served."

FBI Dallas Special Agent in charge R. Joseph Rothrock spoke on the seriousness of Driskell's crimes.

"The sentence imposed in this case underscores the seriousness of the crime. The defendant created child sexual abuse material and distributed it through the dark web for others to view it. A tip from a foreign partner resulted in law enforcement arresting a dangerous predator and preventing future abuse," said Rothrock.

"The FBI does not tolerate the exploitation of children and works with our law enforcement partners to identify and arrest individuals committing these criminal acts. We will continue to prioritize the safety of the most vulnerable in our communities, which are our children, and ask that the public report any crimes against children to law enforcement."

Local perspective:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office, with the help of the Bureau’s Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) and the assistance of the Coleman Police Department, conducted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Tusing prosecuted the case.