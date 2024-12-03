FBI identifies Texas man accused of recording child's sexual abuse by his tattoos

article

The Brief Christopher Lynn Driskill, 48, is accused of producing child pornography. Driskill was arrested by the FBI last week. Investigators say social media photos of Driskill's tattoos match those of the man seen in the video.



The FBI says a Texas man has been arrested who is believed to have produced child pornography from 2017 through 2024. The man, Christopher Lynn Driskill, was arrested last week in Texas by agents from the FBI Dallas Field Office in San Angelo. His initial court appearance was Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, Driskill, 48, was living in Coleman, Texas, with his parents. Coleman is south of Abilene.

In September, a witness called the Coleman Police Department to report child molestation. The witness told police that in June, Driskill confessed he sexually assaulted a child in Coleman and had recordings of the molestation on his phone and computer.

When interviewed by police, Driskill denied sexually abusing a child. When the child was interviewed by state investigators, the child did not make an outcry, according to the criminal complaint.

Court documents show that at that time, there was no additional evidence and no outcry, so the Coleman Police closed their case.

The interview with Driskill was recorded and still images from the video were uploaded to a database by the FBI.

Earlier this year, the FBI was notified about pornography on the dark web posted by an unknown user on July 27, 2024, and July 29, 2024.

The videos show the face of a child and the face of at least one of three unknown adult males. All adult males were involved in pornographic acts in the video, according to the court documents.

The criminal complaint shows investigators were able to use social media posts made by Driskill to match his image to one of the men in the videos found on the dark web. The complaint also shows Driskill's tattoos matched the ones on a man in the produced pornography found.

If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in federal prison.

This search is part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives.